Jamie George and Gonzalo Quesada are hoping to lead England and Italy into new eras as the countries face off in Saturday’s Six Nations opener in Rome.

George will skipper England for the first time after Owen Farrell decided to skip this year’s edition for the sake of his mental health.

The hooker will lead out a young team with five new faces in Steve Borthwick’s 23-man matchday squad as England try to win the Six Nations for the first time in four years.

“I’ve tried not to think about it too much. It’s going to be an emotional day. I’m quite an emotional person anyway,” George told reporters on Thursday.

