George Scicluna’s temporary exhibition PAINtings at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is being inaugurated today by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri. On display is a wide range of the artist’s latest works.

In order to ensure maximum safety for all patrons, Il-Ħaġar Museum is holding multiple official opening sessions: today at 10.30am, noon and 5.30, 6.30 and 7.30pm, and tomorrow at 11.30am. Patrons are kindly requested to book their preferred session of attendance by sending an e-mail to info@heartofgozo.org.mt or by calling on 2155 7504.

The exhibition, which runs until January 12, can be visited during the normal opening hours of the museum: Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

Entrance is free.