George Strait still performs across the country like the good old days doing select shows, even though he has retired from major touring. And knowing that it's getting rarer to see his live performances, fans are scouring everywhere for George Strait Tickets. This year, too, is going to see a lot of live music enthusiasts getting in line for tickets as Strait has announced a series of shows. If you're one of them, it's time to grab the best tickets you can find!

About the artist

The 69-year-old singer-songwriter has been dubbed the "King of Country" and regarded as a Neotraditionalist country movement and style pioneer. He brought traditional country music back in style in the 80s when pop country was dominating the music scene. Strait has a collection of 29 studio albums, 12 compilation albums, three live albums, and 102 singles. Fans can get to hear the best of it by securing their George Strait Tickets.

Strait has the most number of number one singles and albums, multi-platinum, platinum, and gold albums in country music history. He is the artist with the 11th most number one albums (all genres) and has sold over 70 million records in the US, making him the 12th highest selling artist in country history. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2006), and by 2009, Strait had won the highest number of CMA Awards.

Songs like Heartland, Here for a Good Time, Wrapped, I Can Still Make Cheyenne, and Easy Come, Easy Go are popularly performed in his shows. Fans can anticipate hearing their favorite George Strait songs as they attend his upcoming shows, starting in March this year.

Strait's last show at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, for The Cowboy Rides Away Tour (2014), saw over 104,000 people in attendance, and it set a new record for North America's largest indoor concert. Tickets for the entire tour sold out in hours.

He has sold over 100 million records globally and has 30 gold, 33 platinum, and 13 multi-platinum albums to his name. His 1992 album, Pure Country, is his best-selling album, and Strait Out of the Box (1995) has the highest certifications.

Where to find George Strait tickets

Gone are the days when fans had to wait in long queues or camp in front of the box office to purchase tickets to see their favorite artist's concerts. The internet now has a number of secondary marketplaces where all types of tickets are available for everyone to buy. You may also get them from the venue's official site if you know where and when Strait is performing.

The availability of both George Strait VIP tickets and cheap tickets at competitive prices online has made it much more convenient for fans to score one at good deals. So if you're planning to see George Strait in Lincoln or anywhere around the country, you can find the tickets online.

When to get George Strait tickets

If you want to secure your George Strait Tickets as early as possible and seal the deal, a presale will be your best bet. Avid concert-goers know that you have to be a fan club member, a newsletter subscriber, or a customer of specific credit cards to participate in a presale. George Strait presale tickets are the way to go when you know the venue you want to go to is going to be packed. You'd have the tickets booked in advance and wouldn't need to worry about the shows selling out at the last minute.

Not interested in a presale or missed out on one? Don't worry; you still have the general sale coming around right after it. Most fans book their tickets during this time, and the ticket marketplaces light up on fire! You can book a ticket to see George Strait in Austin soon by getting your tickets during a general sale at great prices. Make sure you're comparing between sites to catch the best deal.

Some fans prefer to purchase right before the shows start or after they sell out to find unbelievable prices on the tickets. It can be a smart move but very risky as the ticket sellers may not lower the prices at all, or the tickets might sell out. You would be left with nothing in such a case, making you miss the shows. So if you're determined to see Strait perform live on stage, waiting for the last minute isn't an ideal option.

How much are George Strait tickets?

The prices of George Strait Tickets vary from one performance to another. The venue size, popularity of the artist in the city, day of the week, and seat type are all factors that determine the price of the tickets. If you want to see George Strait in Kansas City, the average price you can expect to pay is around $190. And for those waiting to see George Strait in Houston should be ready to shell out an average of $250.

The price range is very different when you purchase VIP tickets, front row seats, or George Strait ticket packages, as you might spend over $1000 apiece. However, these packages and tickets come with special advantages and services that regular ticket holders do not get. They open your door to a luxurious, comfortable, and hassle-free experience at the concerts.

Those looking for cheap George Strait tickets can also find them at competitive rates across the secondary marketplaces. As long as you don't delay too long to secure one, there's a high possibility you'll find a ticket suitable for your budget.

Where is the George Strait Tour stopping in?

Fans can find tickets for George Strait in Kansas City, Austin, Lincoln for his upcoming shows.

Conclusion

It's evident that Strait has garnered millions of fans worldwide. He has been highly regarded for his dynamic live performances, because of which shows don't take time to sell out. With thousands of fans clamoring for George Strait Tickets this season, no one can deny every country music lover is excited for his upcoming events, including seeing George Strait in North Little Rock soon. Get your hands on the best pair before someone beats you to it!