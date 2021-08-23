Maltese athlete George Vella will be participating in the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, being held this week.

Vella, 41, has been representing Malta in Deaf Sports for 20 years, his first participation being the Deaflympics in 2021 in Italy.

He represented Malta four times in editions of the Deaflympics and won a silver medal in the 2015 European Deaf Marathon Championships, coincidentally held in Lublin.

Vella will be participating in the 10,000 metres, on Monday, and the 5,000 metres on Wednesday.

