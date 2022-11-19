Georgia came from nine points down at half-time to beat Wales for the first time in a dramatic 13-12 Autumn Nations Series upset in Cardiff on Saturday.

Georgia replacement Luka Matkava landed a penalty two minutes from full-time, to secure a famous victory in a dress rehearsal for next year’s Rugby Union World Cup pool clash in France between the two countries.

“It’s amazing,” Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze told Prime Video.

Click here for full story.