The Mediterranean Conference Centre is later this month hosting Georgian Culture Days, an ambitious project in collaboration with top arts institutions in Georgia.

These are the Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra, which has performed in Malta several times, and the Giorgi Aleksidze Tbilisi Contemporary Ballet.

The project is also being supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia and Tbilisi City Hall.

The Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra is one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, while the Tbilisi Giorgi Aleksidze Contemporary Ballet is the leading institution of its kind in Georgia.

Old dances and folia will be presented at the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Centre on March 20. Baroque music on period instruments will complement contemporary dance.

One dancer from Malta will be chosen to take part in this prestigious event after auditions were held at the MCC Dance Studio between February 24 and 26.

On March 21, a programme of classical music featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Weber will be presented. Levan Tshadadze will be the clarinet solo.

On March 24, a programme of 20th-century and modern music will be performed. This will include works by great masters of the 20th century such as Zemlinsky, Schonberg and Nielsen, but will also incorporate the music of two living composers, Chris Muscat of Malta and Archil Giorgobiani of Georgia.

The Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by Alexei Galea Cavallazzi, who tours Russia regularly and has been working to produce events in Malta with world-class orchestras.

Galea Cavallazzi, the music director at the MCC, was awarded the Union Federation Medal by the Russian Parliament for his contribution to culture.

All events will start at 7.30pm. Tickets may be booked by calling on 2559 5750 or visiting www.mcc.com.mt.