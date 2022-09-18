Way back in the 1990s, when I first studied gerontology and geriatrics, the field in Malta was still in its infancy. Back then, the Institute of Gerontology, established in 1989, welcomed applicants to the course from far and wide to study this developing subject area.

People used to ask me what gerontology is and I used to feel immensely proud disseminating knowledge about it, as well as the fact that I had begun investing in this fascinating discipline.

Spring forward to the 2000s and I found myself delving once more into another aspect of this ever growing field, this time that of geragogy, specifically cultural geragogy. So people now give me puzzled questioning looks: “Geragogy?”

What is geragogy?

While most are familiar with the terms ‘pedagogy’ and ‘andragogy’, ‘geragogy’ is still new to many. The term refers to the management of teaching and learning specifically for older adults and is now a recognised term associated with teaching and learning in later life (Findsen & Formosa, 2011).

This field of study, which derives from adult education and has now become a scientific discipline in its own right, tries to research the best methodologies and best practices to teach older adults, who are naturally experiencing social, psychological and personal changes in later life (Formosa, 2012a, 2012b). It is about defining the unique characteristics of this stratum of society and offering justifications for the specific teaching methodologies.

The word originates from the Greek roots geras, meaning old age, and agogus, meaning to guide or lead, and seems to be attributed to the German educationalist Hans Mieskes in the early 1970s (Bubolz-Lutz, 2014).

Meanwhile, the discipline has developed both as a science as well as a practice. It deals with the development of learning and educational processes in old age. In speaking about the establishment of these processes, two viewpoints have to be borne in mind, that is, both the perspective of the older adults themselves (education for older adults) but also that of anyone working with them (training for working with older adults). In other words, learning by the self in older adults and the planning and carrying out of such educational work with older adults.

Key principles

Various factors are suggested by different authors to make the learning experience as successful as possible. One author, Tambaum (2012), catalogued principles of geragogy from pertinent literature sources. These included:

• Flexibility with regards to learning and pace;

• Diversity with regards to sharing of life experiences, using connections in learning new material and reinforcement of learnt material;

• Usefulness with regards to applicability;

• Modernity with regards to means, tools, terms;

• Activeness and independence;

• Security with regards to use of encouragement, respect and kindness;

• Sense of success;

• Sustainability with regards to metacognition and self-help;

• Enjoyability and informal atmosphere.

One must remember that older learners come from different backgrounds and experiences, so those from a working background and those who are less literate might especially feel hesitant and nervous about any new learning experience. Offering choice and flexibility presents them with a certain amount of control. A very important principle in working with this target group − and which cannot be emphasised enough − is establishing rapport and respect.

Moving on to other recommended strategies, Findsen and Formosa (2011) referred to the extensive life experience of older adults which should be tapped into during the learning experience, so as to make the experience relevant to the particular cohort. Another interesting approach to older adult learning is the use of peer learning, which has proven in some studies (Choi, 2009) to be a very positive experience, especially when involving group discussion.

Psychological, physical and sensory challenges must be kept in mind, necessitating a multimodal approach. The pace of learning also needs to be dictated by the older persons themselves.

Moving on further, another emerging subfield of study that specifically includes the arts and culture in the learning formula is cultural geragogy.

Cultural geragogy

Cultural geragogy is a relatively new discipline building on such other disciplines as gerontology, geragogy, educational sciences, and cultural education and management. It has become an expanding field, with collaborations occurring across European countries; one example of which was the European Network for Culture and Ageing (running officially from 2005-2008) and the not-so-distant European initiative Long Live Arts Manifesto (2016).

Cultural education via participation in arts and culture in later life is a key element to social inclusion, quality of life and well-being of older adults.

In Germany in the 1980s, the Institute for Education and Culture (IBK) of Nord-Rhein Westphalia started giving more prominence to research into existing cultural work with older adults. A core area of research was the study of the impact of the demographic shift on the cultural sector, as well as the potential for arts education with this specific target group.

The IBK then founded Kubia (Centre of Competence for Cultural Education in Later Life) in 2008. In 2011, the IBK joined forces with the Münster University of Applied Sciences to launch a new discipline Kulturgeragogik – cultural geragogy which aims to professionalise artistic and cultural work with and for older adults. The term was created for the new field at the time and followed hot on the successful start of yet another subfield, that of music geragogy (Musikgeragogik).

The growing field of cultural geragogy seeks to address matters of cultural education in older adults, both in content and structure and to put them in practice. It seeks to address the didactic and methodological questions. It seeks to professionalise via an evidence base the geragogical methods involved.

In conclusion, one must bear in mind that older adults are both able and willing to learn! I feel privileged to have delved into this exciting area especially with the current growing local awareness of cultural participation for people of all ages. My programmes have included visual art dialogues, reading and discussion groups and writing workshops. I believe that all this contributes significantly to primary prevention and cognitive stimulation, especially when the buzzword is now ‘creative ageing’.

Priscilla Cassar is a speech-language pathologist, gerontologist and cultural geragogist.