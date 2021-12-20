Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has signed a new two-year contract to remain with Ineos, the Britain-based cycling team announced on Monday.

The 35-year-old Welshman, who has been with the team, formerly Team Sky, since their first season in 2010, has spent the past two weeks at a 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca, preparing for his 16th season as a professional.

The 2018 Tour de France winner, who dislocated his shoulder during last year’s race, said he was still as determined as ever.

