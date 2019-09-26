A solo exhibition titled Diktat by German artist Eric Meier is opening today at the Valletta Contemporary.

Through his art, Meier is known to bring together personal biographical points with socio-political topics.

Born and based in Berlin, his work interweaves individual, autobiographical and socio-political issues. The consequences of abrupt social changes, caused by the collapse of existing socialism, are the starting point of his critical reflections. Coming from photography, he expands the medium to include sculpture, video, text and spatial installation interventions.

The solo show happens at a time when the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is being commemorated, when Malta finds itself having to play a role as part of the EU’s external border, and worldwide nationalism and authoritarian thinking have reached an unpredicted level.

Meier takes these current topics as a context for an artistic investigation, to confront the irreducible plurality of our world.

Diktat has been additionally supported by the Cultural Partnership Agreement, Arts Council Malta, I&f and Halmann Vella.

Diktat, which kicks off today at 7.30pm, will run until October 27 at the Valletta Contemporary – 15, 16, 17, East Street. For more information, visit https://www.vallettacontemporary.com/diktat.