German car sales suffered another blow in May, official figures published on Wednesday showed, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tight supply chains compounded industry woes.

New registrations in Europe’s top economy fell by 10.2 per cent year-on-year to just over 207,000 cars, the federal transport authority (KBA) said in a statement. It came after the same indicator slumped by 21.5 per cent in April and 17.5 per cent in March.

“The market and production continue to be limited by a lack of primary and intermediate products, high raw material prices and general uncertainty due to the continuing war in Ukraine,” the VDA auto industry association said in a statement.

EY sector analyst Peter Fuss said the automobile industry was “stuck in its worst production crisis in the post-war period”.

Throughout 2021, car manufacturers battled persistent supply issues, which hampered production and saw sales drop. Those problems worsened in recent months with China’s most severe outbreak of COVID-19 in two years.

With crucial components from Ukraine running short and Western sanctions against Moscow adding further pressure on already stressed supply chains, the outlook for the flagship industry has darkened further.

The German market registered 1.0 million new vehicles in the first five months of the year, around nine per cent fewer than in the same period of 2021 and down 33 per cent from 2019 before the pandemic.

However, domestic production showed a significant rebound, increasing 25 per cent year-on-year. Compared to 2019, though, production in the first five months of the year came in 34 per cent lower than before the crisis.

Electric vehicles proved an exception to the gloomy reports, with sales up 8.9 per cent in May to represent 14.1 per cent of new registrations, as petrol- and diesel-fuelled vehicles showed strong drops in sales.