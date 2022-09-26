Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that Qatar’s rights record is improving but did not commit to attending this year’s World Cup where his country will be one of the top contenders.

After talks with the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the end of a two-day Gulf tour, Scholz said his government would send a representative for the World Cup but would only decide later who.

Scholz told reporters that Qatar has made “a lot of investment” in the 32-nation football gala that starts on November 20.

“We also note that progress has been made on questions that have long been debated, for example on the situation of workers, even if this is far from conforming to the ideas we have,” Scholz said, referring to the safety and wider employment conditions of labourers.

