German football club Schalke 04 announced Monday it had prematurely ended its partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The deal between the second-tier German club and Gazprom had been due to run until 2025 with Schalke receiving around nine million euros ($10 million) per year in sponsorship.

Had the Gelsenkirchen-based club won promotion back to the Bundesliga at the end of this season, the sponsorship figure would have risen to 15 million euros annually.

