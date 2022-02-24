German football club Schalke 04 said Thursday it would remove Russian gas company Gazprom from its shirts, following the invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the events, developments and escalation of the past days, FC Schalke 04 has decided to remove the logo of the main sponsor, Gazprom, from the shirts,” the second division club said in a statement.

In place of the sponsor, players would carry the team name across their shirt, the club said, adding that the decision had been taken “after talks” with Gazprom’s Germania subsidiary.

