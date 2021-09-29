German conductor Christian Schumann leads the full Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in their upcoming concert, Shostakovich 9, on Saturday, October 2 at the Hilton.

Considered to be “a shining star of the new German conductor generation” (Neue Zürcher Zeitung), Schumann has thrilled audiences globally. From film to opera and symphonic music, the young conductor is fast establishing his reputation on the international stage.

In an eclectic selection of 20th Century and contemporary music, the concert features the minimalistic orchestral work Emergence by contemporary Icelandic composer Daníel Bjarnason.

Zoltán Kodály’s Dances of Galánta softens the atmosphere, being a score brimming with Hungarian folk elements. Finally, the programme comes to a close with Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9.

Commemorating his 115th birthday, the work performed is also known as Shostakovich’s classical symphony due to its classically oriented form and conciseness.

Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich. Photo: Wikipedia

This is the seventh concert organised by the MPO for audiences since the reopening of live events in July. There has been a continuation of the momentum built up as the orchestra went through an extensive digital transformation, reaping over 16m unique followers.

Keeping the hybrid model alive, the MPO pursues both online events - including the Grand Finale which closed a record season for the MPO - and live concerts.

Shostakovich 9 is presented in collaboration with Hilton Malta and with the support of KPMG and Henley & Partners. It is in accordance with all current health protocols, with a valid vaccination certificate required at entry. Tickets can be bought from showshappening.com.