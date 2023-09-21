A German court on Thursday threw out the assault conviction of footballer Jerome Boateng for attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and ordered a new trial.

In a legal odyssey now on its third ruling, the superior regional court in Munich decided in favour of Boateng’s appeal, that of his alleged victim as well as state prosecutors’, citing procedural errors.

“The responsible tribunal will begin again with the taking of evidence,” the court said in a statement.

If it sides with the plaintiff, the new court could level a more severe sentence than the 1.2-million-euro ($1.3-million) fine Boateng was ordered to pay in November 2022.

Boateng was found guilty in 2021 of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday five years ago.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...