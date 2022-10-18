German Cup holders RB Leipzig have qualified for the Round of 16 with a 4-0 home demolition of Hamburg.

Leipzig, who won their first ever piece of silverware in this competition last year, scored two quick goals through Danish international Yussuf Poulsen in the 33rd and 36th minute to put the home side up 2-0 at halftime.

Poulsen looked set for a hat-trick early in the second half but was denied through a superb anticipation save from Hamburg ‘keeper Heuer Fernandes.

Any hope the three-time Cup winners and one-time heavyweights of German football had of a comeback was snuffed out by French defender Mohamed Simikan, who got a touch on an Emil Forsberg free kick to put the Red Bulls up 3-0.

