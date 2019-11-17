Germany’s GDP grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter, according to provisional data, defying economists’ expectations of a 0.1 per cent decline.

The contraction in the second quarter was revised to 0.2 per cent from 0.1 per cent. Another contraction in the third quarter would have seen the biggest euro area economy slipping into a technical recession.

The German economy has fallen into a de facto stagnation, with quarterly GDP growth averaging a meagre 0.1 per cent on a quarterly basis since the third quarter of last year.

The recent annual report by the independent German Council of Economic Experts revealed that “the upswing has come to an end, but a widespread and deep recession is still unlikely”. The council has now cut the economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5 per cent from 0.8 per cent seen in March. The projection for next year was lowered to 0.9 per cent from 1.7 per cent.

UK retail sales decreased by 0.1 per cent on monthly basis in October after a 0.2 per cent decline in the previous month. Sales seems to have been negatively affected by the delayed Brexit deadline. On a quarterly basis, sales grew 0.2 per cent from the previous three months.

The pace of growth was the lowest since April 2018, and eased sharply from the 0.6 per cent seen in the three months to September. On a yearly basis, retail sales excluding vehicle fuel grew 2.7 per cent after a 2.9 per cent increase the previous month, and were well below economists’ forecasts of 3.4 per cent gain.

Online sales as a proportion of all retailing increased to 19.2 per cent in October from the 19.0 per cent reported in September.

During last week’s Congress testimony, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is likely to leave interest rates on hold in the near future. He told the Joint Economic Committee that the Fed would leave rates at their current level unless there is a material change in the economic outlook.

The Fed views the current monetary policy stance as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with their outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labour market, and inflation near two per cent.

Powell stated that the Fed’s favourable forecast partly reflects the interest rate cuts it made at the last three monetary policy meetings. He also stated that notable risks to the outlook remain, citing sluggish growth abroad and uncertainty about trade amid the ongoing US-China trade war.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.