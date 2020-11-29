After the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, German gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter recovered by 8.5 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis said on Tuesday.

The German economy “offset a large part of the massive decline” in GDP caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter but it was still four per cent lower than in third quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis began.

“The rebound of German GDP in the third quarter of 2020 was stronger than most forecasters had anticipated,” Axel Lindner, deputy head of macroeconomics department at the Halle Institute for Economic Research, said.

Meanwhile, in a sign that record low mortgage rates are underpinning house-buyers’ interest, new home sales in the US held up in October, remaining near the best rate since 2006 and well above pre-pandemic levels.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that new home sales dipped by just 0.3 per cent to an annual rate of 999,000 in October after inching up by 0.1 per cent to a revised rate of 1.002 million in September.

Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 1.1 per cent to a rate of 970,000 from the 959,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Separately, a report released last week by the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a continued increase in existing home sales in the US in the month of October, as sales jumped by 4.3 per cent to an annual rate of 6.85 million.

Finally, British business activity has contracted in November as a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions hammered the huge services industry, but news of potential vaccines has sharply boosted hopes for 2021, a survey showed on Monday. The initial reading of the IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index plummeted to 47.4 in November from 52.1 in October. It is the first time the index has gone below the 50.0 growth threshold level since June.

However, the forward-looking component of the index hit its highest reading in more than five years, boosted by progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

