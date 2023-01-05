German export numbers fell in November, official data showed on Thursday, as trading activity with its biggest commercial partners, including China, slowed.

Germany exported €135.1 billion worth of goods in November, a 0.3 per cent drop on the previous month, according to seasonally-adjusted figures from federal statistics agency Destatis.

The dip surprised analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had expected a slight jump in exports.

Destatis, however, revised figures for October upwards, showing a 0.8 increase on the previous month, instead of the 0.6 per cent drop previously announced.

Exports in November 2022 were also 13.3 per cent above their level of 2021, according to the stats body.

Outgoing trade with EU countries fell by 0.4 per cent to €73 billion, as the bloc suffered an economic slowdown related to the war in Ukraine and the high price of energy.

Exports to non-EU countries fell by 0.1 per cent overall. In particular, exports to China fell by 1.5 per cent to €8.8 billion, as the Asian giant was battered by new waves of coronavirus infections.

The United States likewise imported 1.5 per cent fewer goods "made in Germany", for a total of €13.7 billion.

Moving in the other direction, German imports fell by 3.3 per cent to €124.4 billion, with a 7.8 per cent drop in goods from China.

"The ongoing weakness in exports in the fourth quarter suggests that recession fears are real," said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING bank.

The German government has forecast the economy to shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023.