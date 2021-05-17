Departing German FA president (DFB) Fritz Keller said the association “must change” on Monday as he officially resigned over comments he made comparing his deputy to a notorious Nazi-era judge.

“I am giving up my position as president so the DFB can make a far-reaching and necessary new start,” said Keller in a lengthy statement on the federation’s website, after announcing his plan to step down last week.

While accepting “personal responsibility” for his controversial comments, the departing president also slammed the “desolate leadership situation” at the scandal-hit federation and called for wide-reaching reforms.

