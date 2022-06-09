The German national football team are considering ditching their ‘Die Mannschaft’ nickname for a new moniker.

The German Football Association (DFB) began referring to the national men’s side as “Die Mannschaft” (The Team) in 2015.

The term, previously only used in foreign media, was adopted to follow in the footsteps of other leading football nations, like England’s ‘Three Lions’ and Brazil’s ‘Selecao’.

But some at the DFB now think it should be scrapped.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta