The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday opened an investigation into explosive remarks made by England midfielder Jude Bellingham about the referee after Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old Bellingham claimed costly decisions by referee Felix Zwayer in Saturday’s game were to be expected given he was implicated in the worst match-fixing scandal in German history.

Bellingham will be asked to explain his comments to the DFB’s disciplinary committee, which will then decide what action to take.

He was furious that Zwayer had not awarded a penalty to his side in the second half, before giving one to Bayern which allowed Robert Lewandowski to score the winner in the top of the table clash.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta