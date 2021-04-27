Germany’s football association (DFB) said Tuesday it planned to hold talks with outgoing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick about becoming the replacement for national team boss Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.

Flick will leave the reigning German champions at the end of the season after he asked Bayern to be released from his contract, with RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann named as his successor.

“It’s well known that Hansi Flick is held in high regard by the federation. We can confirm that, in this context, we will now also have discussions with him and Bayern officials,” a DFB spokesperson told AFP subsidiary SID.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta