The German football federation called Tuesday for the 12 founding European Super League clubs to be thrown out of their domestic leagues and European competitions.

No German teams were among the initial group of breakaway clubs and reigning European champions Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from the plans.

“The clubs and their junior teams should be excluded from all competitions, until they have a second thought for their many supporters who made them into the giants of world football, and not just think of their wallets,” DFB president Fritz Keller said in a statement.

