The German football team were stranded for hours in Edinburgh on Thursday after the plane carrying them home from a World Cup qualifier in Iceland was forced into an unexpected landing.

Germany cruised to a 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday to go four-points clear at the top of their group, but their plane ran into difficulties during the night flight to Frankfurt.

A spokesperson for Lithuanian charter airline KlasJet told AFP subsidiary SID that a possibly defective power generator on the plane led to the unplanned stopover on the flight.

