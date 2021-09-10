Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng was on Thursday fined 1.8 million euros ($2 million) by a court in Munich after being found guilty of assaulting his former partner three years ago.

The huge fine handed down by Munich regional court comes after Boateng was convicted of wilful bodily harm and insulting his former girlfriend, named as Sherin Senler.

After judge Kai Dingerdissen gave his verdict, Boateng hurried out of the courtroom, surrounded by bodyguards and drove off in a black SUV, which was pursued by photographers.

Prosecutor Stefanie Eckert had called for a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros for what she described as a “toxic relationship”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta