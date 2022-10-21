An umbrella brand of German gaming operator Gauselmann has inaugurated new offices in Malta.

Merkur eSolutions Malta Ltd celebrated the grand opening of their new office at the Plaza Business Centre in Sliema on October 5.

The entrance to the new office.

Multiple stakeholders and service providers attended, including representatives from the Malta Gaming Authority, RSM Malta, Finductive, Agribank PLC, Igaming Academy, Konnekt, Clear Edge, Melita, Merkur eSolutions employees and several other representatives from the Gauselmann Group.

The new office covers approximately 650 square metres and houses group companies Merkur eSolutions, Solis Ortus, Cashpoint Solutions, Edict Malta, Betterlore(BLC), and Solar Operations.

Gauselmann Group Online B2B CEO Thomas Bone took the opportunity to explain the roots of the Gauselmann Group, the direction being taken by the group and emphasized its intention to continue investing in Malta.

MERKUR Online Divisions (B2B) CEO Thomas Bone speaks with Malta Gaming Authority CEO Carl Brincat.

He also thanked Merkur eSolutions managing director Jeremy Camilleri for his work in establishing the office and maintaining the group’s high standards.

The Merkur eSolutions brand is an umbrella brand for the Gauselmann Group, which operates in the gaming sector. The group seeks to become the best B2B online gambling omni channel solution on the market.