German insurance giant Allianz on Friday reported record results for 2022, as higher prices for policies helped offset a weaker performance in its asset management unit.

Net profit came in at €6.7 billion, it said, up two per cent on a year earlier. The group's underlying, or operating, profit jumped by nearly six per cent to a record €14.2 billion. Revenues also hit a new record in 2022, climbing by 2.8 per cent to €152.7 billion.

The company said higher volumes and prices for policies had boosted earnings at its flagship property and casualty division. The life-health unit meanwhile had benefitted from business growth in Asia and the acquisition of Aviva's operations in Poland. The company's asset management arm, however, posted a weaker performance.

The unit is still reeling from legal troubles in the United States, where investors filed a complaint in 2021 over heavy losses suffered during the pandemic. Allianz agreed to a €6billion settlement last May to end the dispute.

The assets that Allianz manages on behalf of third parties fell by €331 billion in 2022, to €1.6 trillion, the group said, citing "unfavourable market impacts".

CEO Oliver Baete, in a call with reporters, praised the group's resilience in "a terrible environment", after Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago sent inflation surging and sparked market volatility. Looking ahead, Allianz expects operating profits to remain stable at €14.2 billion in 2023, "plus or minus one billion euros".

The group said its board would propose a dividend of €11.40 per share for 2022, the highest ever.

Allianz's results were in stark contrast to those of Zurich-based rival Swiss Re.

Swiss Re on Friday reported a net profit of $472 million for 2022, down 67 per cent on the year before.

The reinsurance giant blamed large claims for natural disasters, including from Hurricane Ian in the United States, floods in Australia and storms in Europe.

The total bill amounted to $2.7 billion, which Swiss Re said was "above expectations".