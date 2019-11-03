A lecture entitled ‘A new era in molecular biology and genetics – a German-Maltese connection via the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg’ will be delivered on Friday, November 29 at 6pm at the German-Maltese Circle, Messina Palace, 141, St Christopher Street, Valletta.

The speaker is Prof. Joseph Borg, associate professor, Applied Biomedical Science, at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Health Sciences, Msida. It will be followed by a discussion and refreshments at 7pm.

The lecture is organised by the German-Maltese Medical Society. Dr Herbert Lenicker, honorary president of the society, will introduce the lecture.

Those interested to attend are to register by sending an e-mail to the k-h@oedekoven.com or gmms@germanmaltesecircle.org.