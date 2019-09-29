Germany’s export-dependent manufacturing sector remained entrenched in contraction territory in September as weaker demand pushed companies to scale back their production and cut jobs.

The Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – which, like all the PMIs, is based on corporate sentiment, not actual output – sank further to 41.4 for the September flash reading from 43.5 in the previous month. Readings below 50 indicate contraction in the sector.

The latest reading was the steepest contraction in factory activity since the global financial crisis in mid-2009. The combined effect of trade tensions, challenges for the car industry and looming Brexit are threatening to push Germany into recession after the economy contracted in the second quarter.

In the meantime, US growth in home prices continued to lose momentum for the 16th consecutive month in July, a trend that could help sustain the recent pick-up in home sales volumes, as buyers benefit from lower mortgage rates.

The Case-Shiller index of prices in 20 major cities rose just two per cent in July from a year earlier. Economists expected the index to gain 2.1 per cent as prices in many cities appear to have reached a limit and potential buyers are choosing to rent or renovate their current homes. The July rise in prices is the slowest annual gain since 2012.

There was a clear loss of momentum in the pace of price growth since the 2018 highs. The 20-city index was rising 6.7 per cent year-on-year during its March 2018 peak.

Finally, in the UK, British lenders approved an increasing number of mortgages in August despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit, figures from UK Finance showed. Mortgage approvals in August grew to by 85,931. Approvals for home purchases rose by 3.2 per cent while remortgages increased slightly by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, other secured lending declined by 0.4 per cent. The approvals data gives an idea of activity in the housing market.

In July, just over 67,000 mortgages were approved – a two-year high. Approvals don’t necessarily feed directly through to house prices. But generally, if activity is picking up, it would tend to point to prices at least being reasonably stable.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.