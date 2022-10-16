Seifert Systems Ltd hosted the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the company facility in Ħal Far on October 7. He was accompanied by the German Ambassador, Walter Haßmann.

Seifert Systems was specifically identified on the merit of its drive in line with sustainability.

Group CEO and chairperson Michael R. Seifert, his wife Wibke Seifert, their son and operations manager Philipp Seifert, welcomed the president.

The CEO gave an overview of the company’s efforts for a sustainable operation and product portfolio.

Seifert System’s Malta plant, has been consistently certified as CO2 Neutral since 2020, the first facility within the Seifert group, and the first manufacturing company in Malta, to achieve this landmark. The company’s main target now is to become energy neutral through the current investments, by focusing on sustainable development, greater efficiency and reduced energy consumption, despite the rising output.

Construction of a new smart factory, working according to Industry 4.0 principles, started less than a year ago and is reaching completion in the coming days. It represents a significant shift in output as well as machining capability and is a first in southern Europe.

The new facility includes a 230 MWh/a PV installation, adding to the 2,900 panels installed in 2015, generating some 1,100 MWh/a already. It is planned that over the coming two years, a further PV panel installation will generate a further 150MWh/a.

The current expansion plan incorporates a heat recover system that will drastically reduce the energy consumption, by utilising the heat generated as a biproduct from machinery and directing it to machinery currently utilising heat generated by electricity today.

President Steinmeier expressed his praise for the achievements displayed at Seifert and its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and its drive for sustainable development. He wished the Seifert family and their colleagues continued success in their endeavours.

Seifert Systems produces thermal management systems and a wide range of accessories in Malta, currently employing some 350 employees from all across the world. Aside from the main Maltese facility, Seifert has production facilities in Germany and the US, and sales offices in Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and Australia among others.

Steinmeier was in Malta to attend the 17th Informal Meeting of Non-Executives Heads of State of the European Union, known as the Arraiolos Group, hosted by President George Vella.