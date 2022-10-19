German businessman Bernd Reichart has been appointed CEO of the company promoting the Super League, a dissident European football competition aimed at supplanting the lucrative UEFA Champions League.

The 48-year-old former boss of the RTL media group in Germany, Reichart takes control of A22 Sports Management, the European commercial sports development company announced on Wednesday.

Reichart’s “initial focus will be to initiate an active and extended dialogue with a comprehensive group of football stakeholders including clubs, players, coaches, fans, media and policy makers,” A22 Sports Management said in a statement.

Click here for full story.