Germany’s journalists union and broadcaster WDR have condemned the barring of a German journalist from reporting on matches in Russia at the Euro 2020 finals, which start Friday.

Robert Kempe, who works for state broadcasters WDR and ARD, has been refused accreditation for Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, the venue for Euro matches in Russia.

A UEFA spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID that Kempe’s accreditation was blockked by Russian authorities, but is still valid for the other 10 venues.

