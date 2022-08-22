Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (Italy) is offering a six-month scholarship from January to June 2023 for Maltese nationals to embark on an information programme to learn more about German politics, history and society.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's or master’s degree in political or social sciences, law, economy, theology, or media from a Maltese university.

The scholarship consists of €250 a month for six months, concluding with a study trip to Berlin in September 2023.

The closing date for applications is October 15.

For further information visit the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (Italy) website.