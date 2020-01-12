A group of German visual and performing arts teachers from the Music, Dance and Art School of Bannewitz in Dresden, Germany, recently visited Mikiel Anton Vassalli College’s Malta School of Music.

They met the administrators of the Maltese school of Music and met several music teachers while they were giving lessons. They also participated in an im­promptu choir lesson.

One of the German teachers, Irmela Werner, said they were impressed by the strong curriculum offered and the education tools for ongoing assessment. She said: “My colleagues and I would like to start a partnership with the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College. The Malta School of Music is very well organised, the teachers are very competent and engaged, and the students seem very disciplined and focused, and played with joy and enthusiasm”.

The school in Dresden offers after-school intensive programmes in the visual and performing arts to over 1,000 learners from the age of five onwards, including adults.

Mikiel Anton Vassalli College, established in 2017, is the national network of specialised State schools for the visual and performing arts education. It incorporates the Malta School of Music, the Malta School of Art, and the Malta School of Drama and Dance and the Gozo Visual and Performing Art School.

Around 4,000 learners are currently registered in these schools with over 200 specialised teachers and educators in the respective sector.

Courses offered in these schools leads to a qualification from MQF Level 1 up to Level 5 (higher diploma). For more information and to apply for courses, visit the website below.

http://mikielantonvassallicollege.gov.mt