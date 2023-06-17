A German truck driver has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run collision that killed former cycling champion Davide Rebellin, the Italian prosecutor's office said Saturday.

Italian Rebellin, 51, died instantly after being struck by a truck near his home in the Venice region in November 2022.

The driver has been arrested and placed in pre-trial detention in Muenster, northern Germany, pending a decision to hand him over to Italian authorities.

He is accused of manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com