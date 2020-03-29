Is the standard 612bhp Audi R8 not enough for you? German tuner Wheelsandmore may have the solution for you.

This is what it calls the ‘Apocalypticar’, seeing the sports car’s output boosted to a monstrous 1,036bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. Though the 5.2-litre V10 has actually seen very little core fettling to achieve this, Wheelsandmore has strapped on a set of turbochargers to the naturally aspirated until to achieve this.

Some software alterations are made too, while an exhaust system derived from Capristo is strapped on the unleash some extra noise and performance. As a result, Wheelsandmore says the Apocalypticar can cover the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprint in just 2.5 seconds and reach 222mph (357km/h) in just 20.3 seconds.

It’s offering the engine upgrade to existing owners of the second-generation Audi R8 at a price of €66,387.

Suspension upgrades have been made to the display car with components from KW, with mechanically adjustable options offered, while a set of specially designed forged wheels can be had too — with pricing for the latter starting from €11,100.