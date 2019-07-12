Germany’s unemployment rose for a second consecutive month in July, suggesting that the resilience of the labour market in Europe’s largest economy is gradually weakening against the economic slowdown.

Preliminary figures from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Thursday that the number of unemployed people grew by a seasonally adjusted 4,000, after a 1,000 increase in July. The rise was in line with economists’ expectations. In unadjusted terms, the unemployment rate inched up slightly to 5.1 per cent in August from five per cent in July, with 2.3 million people registered as unemployed.

Germany’s economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in the April-June quarter and there are signs that the shrinking continued into the third quarter, strengthening the case for stimulus.

In the meantime, UK house prices rose in August at the fastest annual rate in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said last week. House prices across Britain rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year after a 0.3 per cent rise in July, according to Nationwide.

While adding to tentative signs that the housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexit slowdown, the August figure is the ninth straight month of sub-one per cent increases. On the month, prices were flat.

With a no-deal Brexit on the horizon, households are becoming increasingly concerned about their finances and the broader economy.

The house data release came on the heels of a report by GfK that showed that sentiment among UK consumers fell to match its lowest level in six years.

Finally in the United States, GDP increased at an annualised rate of two per cent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of the US economic growth rate.

GDP growth was revised down from the 2.1 per cent pace initially estimated. However, the downward revision was in line with economists’ expectations.

The economy expanded at a 3.1 per cent pace in the first quarter and grew at a 2.6 per cent clip in the first half of the year.

The 11-year-old economic expansion is under threat from the Trump administration’s year-long trade war with China, which has discouraged business investment and manufacturing.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.