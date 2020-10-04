On Saturday, October 3, Germany celebrated German Unity Day, commemorating the anniversary of German reunification in 1990 when the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic were unified.

This year, German unity is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. On this occasion, the Times of Malta, in collaboration with the German Embassy in Malta, is publishing a special supplement tomorrow, Monday, October 5.

This supplement includes messages from President George Vella – who recalls his first visit to Berlin and Germany as a young medical student – from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and an interview with Germany's ambassador to Malta Walter Haßmann.

The supplement also focuses on the trade relations between Germany and Malta, the attractions that Germany holds for travellers, and memories of an event that still reverberates three decades later and that changed Germany, Europe and the world.