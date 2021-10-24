On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the unveiling of the national monument dedicated to Pope St John Paul II on October 16, 2006, the JP2 Foundation invited the youth orchestra Eurode Jugendorchestra Herzogenrath from Germany to perform in Gozo.

This is the third time the JP2 Foundation has hosted this youth orchestra.

Under the musical direction of maestro Joseph Grech, the 25 members of the German orchestra joined members of the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra to participate during the 11.30am mass at the Gozo Cathedral on Sunday, October 17. Antonella Portelli animated the mass alongside the orchestra.

Last Friday, October 22, marked the liturgical feast of Pope St John Paul II. A thanksgiving mass celebrated by Mgr Carmelo Refalo was held at 6.30pm at the Nativity of Our Lady parish church, Xagħra. Michelangelo Muscat’s composition Messa Totus Tuus for orchestra and choir was executed for the first time during the mass.

The events commemorating this feast will come to an end today, October 24, at the Xagħra basilica, with a sacred music concert starting at 6pm.

The concert, to be held under the music direction of Mro Abraham D’Amato, will feature the orchestra Cappella Musicale Cæciliana, with guest musician clarinettist Jessica Ellul and soloist tenor Angelo Muscat, soprano Astrid Cacciatore and bass Albert Buttigieg.