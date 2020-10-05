From fairy-tale castles to wellness retreats and culture, Germany is a whole world to discover.

Germany offers a rich variety of opportunities for vacations and business trips for international visitors of all ages. From the fairy-tale castles of Bavaria to the Rhine Valley’s UNESCO-listed landscapes and the historical monuments of Berlin, Germany has many facets to discover. From museums, theme parks, natural landscapes and music festivals to thermal baths and Christmas markets, there is something for everyone across the country.

Themes and initiatives in 2020

Sustainability

In the last few years Germany has positioned itself as a sustainable destination and it ranks sixth in the Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG), which tracks the sustainability successes of more than 190 countries.

Sustainable holiday experiences in German cities and regions combine conservation with personal safety and recreation always respecting nature. Germany’s natural parks and biospheres are good examples of this attractive mix.

In August 2020 the campaign #WanderlustGermany was launched in 13 European markets to respond to the increasing demand for nature-oriented and active forms of holidays. Besides satisfying the growing need for safety and hygienic measures, the campaign’s aim is to develop a quality and sustainable tourism. Three target groups were defined: experienced hikers and cyclists, families interested in combining leisure time in touch with nature and sport, and finally those who want to enjoy a mix of nature and cuisine.

Germany’s landscapes of mountains, valleys, vineyards and forests fascinate everyone. A wide choice of marked paths, trails and trekking tours awaits visitors interested in discovering them on foot or by bike. However, #WanderlustGermany is not only about hiking in the mountains.

Along the Baltic Sea Cycle Route it is possible to discover by bike the country’s flora and fauna in the national natural parks.

The famous pier at the Ostseebad Sellin tourist resort, Baltic Sea region.

Also the endless sandy beaches and the charming islands of the North Sea represent the perfect prerequisite for feeling close to nature.

Over 3,000 certified accommodation structures and restaurants throughout the country have introduced sustainability as their principle for a better hospitality management. These certified accommodations ensure sustainable and barrier-free experiences which benefits hosts, guests and nature alike.

The campaign ‘Germany off the beaten track’ started in 2020 in collaboration with travel influencers and video photographers and is aimed at increasing the interest in discovering the hidden side of the country. The campaign consists of two different journeys. The West-Route for travel bloggers from France and Spain and the East-Route which involves influencers from Italy and Switzerland. The tracks go through rural and wine regions and show the meeting point between German romantic, industrial culture, urban and natural lifestyles.

Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven was one of the most famous classical composers of all time. He was an exceptional artistic talent whose 250th birthday was celebrated with the campaign #DiscoverBeethoven.

Following Beethoven’s footsteps, visitors can explore the German places and landscapes which shaped the great master. The use of Virtual Reality for the Beethoven 2020 experience takes visitors on an impressive musical journey through three different culturally and historically significant places: the Beethoven house in Beethoven’s native city of Bonn, the nearby Siebengebirge, which inspired the composer and the Konzerthaus Berlin, location of the world premiere of Beethoven’s famous 9th Symphony.

The Augsburg skyline.

Themes and initiatives in 2021

Cities and culture

The common thread ‘Cities and Culture’ will be aimed at inspiring visitors to enjoy less popular destinations like medieval towns and villages in the countryside. Incredibly, there are more than 10,000 towns and cities in Germany between the North Sea and the Alps, and each one has a charm all of its own. In smaller vibrant destinations travellers will have the opportunity to appreciate the local culture and to live more authentic experiences rather than in the most visited hotspots. The suggested itineraries will show the unique architectural style of the Hanseatic cities such as Lübeck, the masterpieces of the German craftsmanship like Black Forest´s typical cuckoo clocks, and, finally, the German culinary traditions and customs. Medium and small-sized cities like Münster, Freiburg, Bonn, Augsburg, Koblenz, Konstanz, Baden-Baden, Ulm, Wismar, Trier, and Weimar will be at the centre of the campaigns.

Christmas is probably the time of year when these small towns give their best. Colourful stands, sweet fragrances, culinary delicacies and cheerful sounds allow visitors to experience Germany’s Christmas markets with all their senses. Traders offer handicrafts products, Christmas cookies are sold with mulled wine, choirs and local music groups provide the musical framework. From the coast to the Alps, the joyful atmosphere is the same.

The romantic Rhine Valley.

Nature and Activity

The second big theme will be ‘Nature and Activity’ which will be focused on the promotion of the German spa tradition. Sustainable offers and services related to health and its long-standing tradition will be developed with the goal of supporting spa regions where visitors can admire not only beautiful landscapes, clean air and pure water, but also an impressive architecture and well-kept, historically significant thermal baths.

The necessary ingredients for a fabulous wellness retreat can be found by the sea, in the mountains or surrounded by green meadows and forests. A perfect way to slow down and to relax mind and body is to spend some days in one of the picturesque spa towns and stunning resorts which combine cure treatments, natural therapies, meditation and yoga lessons with a healthy culinary offer based on organic and regional products. During their stay, travellers can enjoy different sports activities like cycling or hiking tours, while in the evenings, they can replenish their strengths thanks to a wide variety of wellbeing treatments.

Bayern

Diverse appeal

German National Tourist Board

On behalf of the German federal government, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has been working internationally to promote Germany as a travel destination for more than 60 years. It communicates the diverse appeal of the country to a worldwide market, thereby promoting a strong and attractive brand – ‘Destination Germany’. The GNTB is the central organisation for marketing Germany as a travel destination. It aims to communicate the beauty, diversity and vibrancy of the country to people of all ages in Germany and abroad.

For more information, visit the German National Tourist Board website at https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html.

Information about COVID-19 when travelling to Germany is available at https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/coronavirus/current-information-for-travellers.html.

Lübeck

Konigsee lake near Jenner mount in Berchtesgaden National Park, Upper Bavarian Alps, Germany.