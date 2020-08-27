Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's federal states have agreed to tighten coronavirus restrictions in response to rising infection numbers, according to a draft seen by AFP Thursday.
The new regulations, set to be approved later in the day, will apply nationwide and include a minimum fine of €50 for flouting requirements on mask-wearing and a limit of 25 people at private parties.
Authorities also plan to step up controls to ensure people are adhering to quarantine rules.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us