Germany and the Netherlands both claimed gold in the velodrome on Tuesday as crushing victories over Britain finally signalled the end of British dominance in the sport.

The Germans broke the world record for a third time in two days to beat Britain by more than six seconds in the women’s team pursuit final.

The British team were over three seconds behind in the final of the men’s team sprint, as the Netherlands cruised to victory.

“To win the gold medal with a world record, it’s just unbelievable,” said Germany’s Mieke Kroeger. “This is the dream of every athlete.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta