Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams, has named Germany-based midfielder Joseph Muscatt in his 28-man squad ahead of the October international window which will see Malta play Gibraltar in a friendly match before an away double-header against Andorra and Latvia in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

The October 7 friendly against Gibraltar, being played behind closed doors at the National Stadium, precedes the UEFA Nations League Group D1 matches away to Andorra (October 10) and Latvia (October 13).

