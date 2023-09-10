Germany beat Serbia 83-77 on Sunday to win the Basketball World Cup for the first time.

The Germans, who went unbeaten through the tournament and were appearing in their first final, broke clear of Serbia in the third quarter in Manila.

Serbia launched a furious fourth-quarter fightback but Germany managed to hold them off and put their name on the Naismith Trophy.

Dennis Schroder finished as Germany’s top scorer with 28 points, followed by Franz Wagner with 19.

Germany had beaten the United States in a dramatic semi-final.

