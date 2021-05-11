Germany coach Joachim Loew has reportedly contacted Thomas Muller and is poised to reverse the forward’s 2019 exile by naming the Bayern Munich player in his Euro 2020 squad.

According to daily Bild on Tuesday, Loew has phoned Mueller and “told him he wants to recall him” when the 26-man Germany squad for the European Championship is named on May 19.

Mueller, 31, has been in outstanding form for Bayern, who were confirmed Saturday as Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season.

In March 2019, Loew told Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels they were no longer in his plans as he rebuilt the team after the debacle of the 2018 World Cup when the Germans finished last in their group.

