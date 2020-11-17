Germany is optimistic that a solution can be found to Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

The two countries blocked approval on Monday of the EU's €1.8-trillion long-term budget and coronavirus rescue package, plunging the bloc into political crisis.

"We will be working in the coming hours and days with all parties concerned... to find a solution and I am confident that there will be one," Maas said.

"We need not only a solution but also a quick solution and I am sure that we will get it," he added.

Maas also hinted at his frustration of the blockade for the urgently needed funds, saying that Germany's role holding the current rotating presidency of the bloc and as mediator in the situation meant "it would not be clever for me to say what I really think of" the veto.

Hungary and Poland oppose tying EU funding to Brussels' judgement on whether their spending is in line with EU laws.

The veto of the budget and the €750-billion stimulus package triggered outrage in Brussels.

Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right group in the European Parliament, charged: "If you respect the rule of law there is nothing to fear.

"Denying the whole of Europe crisis funding in the worst crisis since decades is irresponsible."

The matter will now be taken up by ministers from member states meeting by videoconference on Tuesday to prepare the ground for an EU leaders' summit on Thursday.

Germany's minister for European affairs, Michael Roth, had earlier Tuesday called for an urgent solution to the deadlock.

"There are no excuses for further delays, so I ask everyone in the EU to live up to their responsibility," he said.

"It is not the time for vetoes but by acting swiftly and in the spirit of solidarity."