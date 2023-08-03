Germany crashed out of the Women’s World Cup in the group stage for the first time in their history on Thursday after a frustrating 1-1 draw with South Korea allowed debutants Morocco to advance to the last 16 instead.

With Morocco beating Colombia 1-0 in Perth to join the South Americans on six points in Group H, Germany finished third in the table on four points and will be heading home.

World Cup winners in 2003 and 2007, Germany reached the European Championship final last year and came to Australia as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

