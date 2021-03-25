Germany cruised to a 3-0 win over Iceland on Thursday to get their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start after their players staged a pre-match demonstration for human rights.
The Germans lined up ahead of their match wearing T-shirts that spelled out “human rights” a day after Norway’s player took to the field wearing a similar slogan in protest of conditions for migrant workers building the stadiums in the finals’ host nation Qatar.
Once on the pitch in Duisburg Joachim Loew’s side raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes through Leon Goretzka and Kai Havertz.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
