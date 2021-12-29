German international defender Matthias Ginter said Wednesday he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season after five years with the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year-old’s announcement will spark a scramble for his signature from top clubs in Germany and elsewhere and comes with Moenchengladbach hovering just two points above the relegation places.

“After a long period of reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract which lasts until this summer,” Ginter said on Instagram.

